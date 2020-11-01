Menu
Rosa BER
BER - Rosa
October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Ber; loving mother of Dr. Samuel (Lori) Ber of Toronto, Ont. and Dr. Leon Ber; sister of the late Ida Roth; grandmother of David and Miriam. A Graveside Service will be held Monday 11 AM at Beth David Cemetery, Carol St. entrance, Cheektowaga 14225. Covid regulations apply. Memorials may be made to Temple Beth Tzedek. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
