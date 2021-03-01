BUSCAGLIA - Rosa
February 28, 2021, at age 79, beloved wife of 52 years to Cruciano Buscaglia; devoted mother of Francesco Buscaglia and Salvatore Buscaglia; loving grandmother of Nicholas Buscaglia; dear sister of Maria (Joseph) Zanghi. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 8:45 AM, at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Those that cannot attend may join the family via live stream at www.stgregs.org
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.