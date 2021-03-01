Menu
Rosa BUSCAGLIA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
BUSCAGLIA - Rosa
February 28, 2021, at age 79, beloved wife of 52 years to Cruciano Buscaglia; devoted mother of Francesco Buscaglia and Salvatore Buscaglia; loving grandmother of Nicholas Buscaglia; dear sister of Maria (Joseph) Zanghi. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 8:45 AM, at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Those that cannot attend may join the family via live stream at www.stgregs.org. Please visit Rosa's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Mar
3
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY
My thoughts and prayers are with your family Franco,Salvatore and Cruci .May your mom Rest in Paradise.She is free of pain and suffering in heaven reunited with her Mother and Father.My God give you all comfort knowing she is with God in heaven
Angela Buscaglia Esquilin
March 1, 2021
our condolences to the family. we will keep Rosa in our prayers.
franklin carbone
March 1, 2021
