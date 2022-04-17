FOWLER - Rosa Lee(nee Anderson)Of Buffalo, NY entered into rest April 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James V. Fowler; devoted mother of Charles (Juanita Young) Fowler, Sarah Everett, Tyrone Fowler, Vernon (Lonnette Carr) Fowler, and the late Willie James Fowler; adored sister of Mamie Muller; also survived by a host of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 NiagaraFalls Blvd., near Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY, Saturday, from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, where a talk will immediatelyfollow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.Please share your online condolences at