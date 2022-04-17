Menu
Rosa Lee FOWLER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
FOWLER - Rosa Lee
(nee Anderson)
Of Buffalo, NY entered into rest April 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James V. Fowler; devoted mother of Charles (Juanita Young) Fowler, Sarah Everett, Tyrone Fowler, Vernon (Lonnette Carr) Fowler, and the late Willie James Fowler; adored sister of Mamie Muller; also survived by a host of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara
Falls Blvd., near Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY, Saturday, from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, where a talk will immediately
follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Please share your online condolences at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
