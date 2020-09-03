Menu
Rosa Lee NANCE
NANCE
NANCE - Rosa Lee (nee Callahan)
Departed this life August 28, 2020, in Rensselaer, NY, loving wife of the late Henry Nance; dearest mother of Deborah Jean Nance; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, on Friday, September 4, 2020, 4 PM-7 PM and Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10 AM-11 AM, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM. Rev. Richard Allen Stenhouse officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendence will be limited. Masks are mandatory. Condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
