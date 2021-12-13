My Dear Rose. . .we shared so many times together and walked the same gig for so many years. You saved me time and time again with your thoughts, advice and love. And now you are saved. You will always be in my heart. Our sincere condolences to Jeff, Steve, Jenna and the entire Gissin Rupert family. Rest in peace honey. David and Shar Parker, South Palm Beach, FL

David & Shar Parker Work December 15, 2021