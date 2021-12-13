RUPERT - Rosa L. "Rose" (nee Gissin)
December 11, 2021, age 70. Beloved wife of Jeffrey R. Rupert; loving mother of Steven (Laura) and Jenna (Michael) Siwirski; cherished grandmother of Stella, Evelyn Pearl, Nell, Chloe and Camden; dear sister of Mitchell (Joyce) Gissin, Audrey (late Dick) Houghtaling, David (Kathy) Gissin and Stuart Gissin; also survived by nieces, nephews and family. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-6 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew, where a Funeral Service will follow at 6 PM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share memories and condolences on Rose's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.