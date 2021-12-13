Menu
Rosa L. "Rose" RUPERT
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
RUPERT - Rosa L. "Rose" (nee Gissin)
December 11, 2021, age 70. Beloved wife of Jeffrey R. Rupert; loving mother of Steven (Laura) and Jenna (Michael) Siwirski; cherished grandmother of Stella, Evelyn Pearl, Nell, Chloe and Camden; dear sister of Mitchell (Joyce) Gissin, Audrey (late Dick) Houghtaling, David (Kathy) Gissin and Stuart Gissin; also survived by nieces, nephews and family. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-6 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew, where a Funeral Service will follow at 6 PM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share memories and condolences on Rose's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
15
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Dear Rose. . .we shared so many times together and walked the same gig for so many years. You saved me time and time again with your thoughts, advice and love. And now you are saved. You will always be in my heart. Our sincere condolences to Jeff, Steve, Jenna and the entire Gissin Rupert family. Rest in peace honey. David and Shar Parker, South Palm Beach, FL
David & Shar Parker
Work
December 15, 2021
Jeff, I'm so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and your family.
Debbie Paladino
December 14, 2021
