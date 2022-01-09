SICURELLA - Rosa
January 5, 2022, of Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 95. Beloved daughter of the late Francesco and Vittoria (Marchetta) Sicurella. Dear sister of the late Francesco (Elena) Sicurella, Crocifissa (Leonardo) Ballaro and Antonio (Bettina) Sicurella. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren. Family will be present on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Friday at 10:30 AM followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations in Rosa's name may be made to the American or Canadian Heart Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.DenglerRoberstPernaWilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.