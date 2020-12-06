Menu
Rosalia Ann "Roe" KIRWAN
KIRWAN - Rosalia Ann "Roe"
(nee Albanese)
November 3, 2020, beloved wife and partner of Richard Kirwan; loving step-mother of Sean (Tara) and Michael Kirwan; cherished Nana of Kaylee, Sophie and Patrick; devoted daughter of the late Filippo and Josephine Albanese; dear sister of Joseph (Tunde) Albanese; caring sister-in-law of Mary Kirwan; survived by many loving family and friends. A Memorial Mass to be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue, and a Celebration of Rosalia's Life will be announced at a later date. If memorials desired, they may be made in Roe's memory to Catholic Charities of WNY Food for the Needy. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
