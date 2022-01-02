Menu
Rosalie S. BOSCH
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BOSCH - Rosalie S. (nee Vicario)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jose E. Bosch; devoted mother of Linda (late Thomas) Deubell, Teresa (Gus) Rhodes, George (Maureen) Vegas, Mark (Lynn) Vegas, Cornelia (late Jorge) Vives and the late Peter (late Donna) Vegas; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Louis and Mary Vicario; dear sister of MaryLou (late Jim) Rivas and the late Georgianna Carrion; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., South Buffalo, on Tuesday at 12 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Teresa's Church
1974 Seneca St, South Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
