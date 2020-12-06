McNAMARA - Rosalie F.

(nee Hoock)

November 24, 2020, of Angola, NY. Wife of the late Charles McNamara; dear mother of Thomas (Deirdre) Supples, Christopher (Tammy Morris) McNamara; grandmother of Ryan and Julie; sister of Richard (Jackie) Hoock, the late Alberta Scheeler and Joan Gerbracht; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.