Rosalie GRADEN
GRADEN - Rosalie
(nee Romanowski)
Of Blasdell, NY, entered into rest June 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edwin C. Graden; loving daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Romanowski; survived by other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Our Lady of Bistrica Croation Catholic Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna on Friday (June 25) at 11AM for a Memorial Mass. (Please assemble at Church). Inurnment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Bistrica Croation Catholic Church
1619 Abbott Rd, Lackawanna, NY
