WEINHEIMER - Rosalie
Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021, born in Bronx, New York, the daughter of (late) John and Rose (Feeney) Harrington. Married for 59 years to the late Jack A.; dear mother of Kim M. (Dan) Brice, Julie A. (Mark) Gemerek, John A., Daniel A. (Shu-Lun) Weinheimer and the late James, Raymond and Randy Weinheimer; mother-in-law of Jenny Weinheimer; grandmother of Jennifer, Jake, Michael, Melissa, James, Nathan, Caitlin, Mary, Jason and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Ariana, Natalie, Madelyn, Vayda, Leo, Ben, Landon, Aidan, Brooklyn, Morgan, Amelia, and Molly, eagerly awaiting the arrival of great-grandson, Jack; sister of Mary Pizzuto (Joseph) and the late Margaret (Alex) Johnson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, December 28, 2-6 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Funeral Service. Wednesday, December 29, 11 AM, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 53 W. Falls Rd., West Falls. Condolences and directions online: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.