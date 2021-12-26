Menu
Rosalie WEINHEIMER
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
WEINHEIMER - Rosalie
Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021, born in Bronx, New York, the daughter of (late) John and Rose (Feeney) Harrington. Married for 59 years to the late Jack A.; dear mother of Kim M. (Dan) Brice, Julie A. (Mark) Gemerek, John A., Daniel A. (Shu-Lun) Weinheimer and the late James, Raymond and Randy Weinheimer; mother-in-law of Jenny Weinheimer; grandmother of Jennifer, Jake, Michael, Melissa, James, Nathan, Caitlin, Mary, Jason and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Ariana, Natalie, Madelyn, Vayda, Leo, Ben, Landon, Aidan, Brooklyn, Morgan, Amelia, and Molly, eagerly awaiting the arrival of great-grandson, Jack; sister of Mary Pizzuto (Joseph) and the late Margaret (Alex) Johnson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Tuesday, December 28, 2-6 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Funeral Service. Wednesday, December 29, 11 AM, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 53 W. Falls Rd., West Falls. Condolences and directions online: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
53 W. Falls Rd., West Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to learn of your loss & I'm sorry I didn't know. IT is difficult enough to lose one parent , but when both are gone it leaves you terribly alone. There are so many who love you and care about you & your Mom & Dad are together again and watching over all of you just like they have always done. Healing and Peace to all of you. Love Pat & Pam Booker.
BOOKERS
Friend
December 31, 2021
I had the honor and privilege of working with Rosie at the Buffalo General hospital. She was a kind loving and dedicated nurse. Everyone was blessed by knowing her.
Lynn Grucza
Work
December 26, 2021
I worked with Rosalie at BGH in the late 80´s/early 90´s. She was one of the nicest people I´ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. She was a genuine, kind soul. Prayers & peace to all of you
Jennifer Skowronski
Work
December 26, 2021
