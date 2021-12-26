I am so sorry to learn of your loss & I'm sorry I didn't know. IT is difficult enough to lose one parent , but when both are gone it leaves you terribly alone. There are so many who love you and care about you & your Mom & Dad are together again and watching over all of you just like they have always done. Healing and Peace to all of you. Love Pat & Pam Booker.

BOOKERS Friend December 31, 2021