Argentieri - Rosanne
(nee Mcdonnell)
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. "Archie" Argentieri; loving mother of Kelly (Justin) Lalley; cherished grandmother of Alexa, Parker and Karlie; daughter of the late James and Rose (nee Garvin) McDonnell; dear sister of James (Colleen) McDonnell, John "Jack" (Theresa) McDonnell, Patrick (Deb) McDonnell, Mark (Michelle) McDonnell, Maureen (Marty) Schweizer, Donna McDonnell (fiancé Patrick Fonzi), Bernard (Karen) McDonnell and MaryLou (Mark) Trimboli; sister-in-law of Nancy Argentieri; also survived by many nieces and nephews, a large loving family, and countless friends. Family will be present to receive friends on Monday, from 2-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said on Tuesday morning at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.