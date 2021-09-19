Menu
Rosanne ARGENTIERI
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Argentieri - Rosanne
(nee Mcdonnell)
Of Orchard Park, NY, September 16, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. "Archie" Argentieri; loving mother of Kelly (Justin) Lalley; cherished grandmother of Alexa, Parker and Karlie; daughter of the late James and Rose (nee Garvin) McDonnell; dear sister of James (Colleen) McDonnell, John "Jack" (Theresa) McDonnell, Patrick (Deb) McDonnell, Mark (Michelle) McDonnell, Maureen (Marty) Schweizer, Donna McDonnell (fiancé Patrick Fonzi), Bernard (Karen) McDonnell and MaryLou (Mark) Trimboli; sister-in-law of Nancy Argentieri; also survived by many nieces and nephews, a large loving family, and countless friends. Family will be present to receive friends on Monday, from 2-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said on Tuesday morning at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Sep
21
Prayer Service
8:45a.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of Roseanne's family and friends. She is truely an inspiration. She will be very much missed by so many. May she rest in peace.
Patti Rourke
Friend
September 20, 2021
Jim, Colleen and family. Our deepest sympathy to all on the passing of your Sister.
Michele and Bob Hodge
September 20, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this my condolences.
Kathy Pede
September 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You all are in my thoughts.
Renee Slowik
Family
September 19, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family
Marcia Kumiega
September 19, 2021
