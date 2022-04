RUDNIK - Rosanne (nee Gazzo)

Went home to heaven, April 15, 2022.Beloved wife of the late James Rudnik.Beloved mother to Deborah Watts (deceased), David Watts (deceased), Robin (late Donald) Neyman, Kim (Joe)

Ebeling, Tim (Kathy) Rudnik and Dawn May. Survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., Corfu, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.