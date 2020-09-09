Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosaria MARCHIONDA
MARCHIONDA - Rosaria
(nee Avolio)
Of West Seneca, NY, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano "Guy" Marchionda; dearest mother of Bruno and Nino Marchionda, and Marisa (Salvatore) Rizzo; loving grandmother of Salvatore Jr. and Thomas Rizzo; sister of Ovidio (Antoineta) Avolio, and the late Leo (late Maria) Avolio, Pasquale (Iole) Avolio, Guido (Lina) Avolio, and Armando (Eva) Avolio; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and paesani di Pacentro. Family present Thursday, 3-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Friday morning, at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, from St. John Vianney Church, at 9:30 AM, friends invited. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.