MARCHIONDA - Rosaria
(nee Avolio)
Of West Seneca, NY, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano "Guy" Marchionda; dearest mother of Bruno and Nino Marchionda, and Marisa (Salvatore) Rizzo; loving grandmother of Salvatore Jr. and Thomas Rizzo; sister of Ovidio (Antoineta) Avolio, and the late Leo (late Maria) Avolio, Pasquale (Iole) Avolio, Guido (Lina) Avolio, and Armando (Eva) Avolio; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and paesani di Pacentro. Family present Thursday, 3-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Friday morning, at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, from St. John Vianney Church, at 9:30 AM, friends invited. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.