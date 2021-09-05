CIPOLLA - Rosario
Of Amherst, entered into rest September 3, 2021. Beloved husband of 66 years to Paola N. (nee Minneci) Cipolla; devoted father of Steven (Janice Bermel) Cipolla, Concetta (late Salvatore) Scolla, Josephine (Gary) Fusco, and Paulina (Michael) Falzone; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Stefano and Concetta (nee Zanghi) Cipolla; dearest brother of Giacinta Panzarella and the late Biagio Cipolla, Antonio Cipolla, Santo Cipolla, Giuseppe Cipolla, Salvatore Cipolla, Rosalia Castiglia and Giuseppina Dolce; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to share condolences with the family at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY 14226, on Saturday morning from 8:30-9AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. The family requests all attending to wear masks. Flowers graciously declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.