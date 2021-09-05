Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosario CIPOLLA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CIPOLLA - Rosario
Of Amherst, entered into rest September 3, 2021. Beloved husband of 66 years to Paola N. (nee Minneci) Cipolla; devoted father of Steven (Janice Bermel) Cipolla, Concetta (late Salvatore) Scolla, Josephine (Gary) Fusco, and Paulina (Michael) Falzone; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Stefano and Concetta (nee Zanghi) Cipolla; dearest brother of Giacinta Panzarella and the late Biagio Cipolla, Antonio Cipolla, Santo Cipolla, Giuseppe Cipolla, Salvatore Cipolla, Rosalia Castiglia and Giuseppina Dolce; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to share condolences with the family at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY 14226, on Saturday morning from 8:30-9AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. The family requests all attending to wear masks. Flowers graciously declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great RC Church
885 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great RC Church
885 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.