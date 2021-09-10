Menu
Rose ANTICOLI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ANTICOLI - Rose
(nee DiBenedetto)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on September 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Francis Anticoli; devoted mother of Francine Mann and Mark Anticoli; cherished grandmother of Michael, Steven and Matthew; loving daughter of the late Antonio and Carmela DiBenedetto; dear sister of the late Mary, Emily, Josephine, Angeline and Peter; former mother-in-law of Leslie Anticoli and the late Robert Mann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 11 AM-1 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Love, Dickersons
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results