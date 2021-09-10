ANTICOLI - Rose
(nee DiBenedetto)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on September 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Francis Anticoli; devoted mother of Francine Mann and Mark Anticoli; cherished grandmother of Michael, Steven and Matthew; loving daughter of the late Antonio and Carmela DiBenedetto; dear sister of the late Mary, Emily, Josephine, Angeline and Peter; former mother-in-law of Leslie Anticoli and the late Robert Mann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 11 AM-1 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.