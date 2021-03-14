BEALE - Rose Marie
(nee Nuwer)
March 9, 2021, age 84, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Howard W. Beale, Jr.; devoted mother of Michael, Lynne (William) Allen, Patricia (Martin) Aellig, Timothy, and Kathleen "Bean" (James III) Thompson of East Aurora; loving grandmother of Alysa, Isaac and Ian Allen, Ashley (Erik) Halkum and Jarrod Aellig, and Joshua, Ryan and Noah Thompson; and two great-grandchildren Ryleigh and Elliott Kennedy; she is also predeceased by her sister, Joanne (Nuwer) Minch; and brother, James Nuwer. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, March 13th, at St. George's Church in West Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. by visiting at www.hospicebuffalo.com
. Arrangements by Kenneth Howe Funeral Home, East Aurora. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.