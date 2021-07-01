Menu
Rose M. BULMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
BULMAN - Rose M. (nee Damiani)
Of Lancaster, NY, June 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard, Sr.; loving mother of Richard, Jr. (Laylah), Robert (Regina) and Alison (Robert) Lawrence; dearest grandmother of Mallory (Soutchay) Insyxiengmay, Hailey and Cale Bulman, Liam and Olivia Borchers and Nathaniel Lawrence; sister of Amelia (late James) Lumadue and the late Angeline (Louis) Fiorello; also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends The family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster on Friday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made in Rose's name to the American Heart Assn. Condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloechereinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss . CHERISH the Memories. God has her in his arms now. Bruce and Denise becker
Bruce becker
Work
July 2, 2021
Dear Dick and family,

Our deepest condolences to you and your family. We will always remember Rose for her great kindness and for being a wonderful neighbor to us and Joe, Barb and Beverly Carroll.

Sincerely ,

Bill and Donna Carroll
William Carroll
Friend
July 2, 2021
Dear Dick & family:
Rose's assignment in this life was complete; The Lord was satisfied, calling Rose to return to His table; Faith guarantees we will be reunited with our wives and Jesus at that Divine banquet; Oh the joy to anticipate the reunion! Shalom...
Michael & Diane (in Spirit) Zimmer Jr
Friend
July 1, 2021
Rick, Laylah, and family
Our deepest condolences to you on the passing of Rose.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
We join you in honoring and celebrating her beautiful life.
May her soul be at peace.

Regentys, H3&Me, and Rythera
Coworker
July 1, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with family & friends of Rose at this difficult time.
ConEquip Parts Family DONNELLY
Friend
July 1, 2021
Dick and family, on behalf of American Legion Post b1528, AMVETS Post 7275 and Marie and I, we offer our most sincere condolences on your loss of Rose. She was a grand lady and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time.
Jacob and Marie Schu
Friend
July 1, 2021
Dick and Family, we are so sorry to hear of Rose's passing. She was always so nice, compassionate and a wonderful person to be near. Our throughts and prayers are with her and your family. May she rest in peace.

Bill and Dawn
Friend
July 1, 2021
