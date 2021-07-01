BULMAN - Rose M. (nee Damiani)
Of Lancaster, NY, June 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard, Sr.; loving mother of Richard, Jr. (Laylah), Robert (Regina) and Alison (Robert) Lawrence; dearest grandmother of Mallory (Soutchay) Insyxiengmay, Hailey and Cale Bulman, Liam and Olivia Borchers and Nathaniel Lawrence; sister of Amelia (late James) Lumadue and the late Angeline (Louis) Fiorello; also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends The family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster on Friday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made in Rose's name to the American Heart Assn.
Condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloechereinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.