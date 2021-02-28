CURTIN - Rose A.
(nee Lauricella)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Curtin and Nickolas Fino; devoted mother of Michael (Linda) Fino and Gary (Janine) Fino; cherished grandmother of Gary (Kim) Fino and Michael Fino; adored great-grandmother of Kelsey and Peyton Fino; loving daughter of the late Sebastian and Josephine Lauricella; dear sister of Claire (late Cesar) Tucci and the late Mario "Barney" (late Theresa) Lauricella and Angeline Lauricella; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, (March 7) from 2-6 PM. Prayer Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.