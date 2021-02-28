Michael, Gary and the Fino family, So saddened at the news of Aunt Ro´s passing. I have wonderful memories of her and Uncle Nick. Aunt Rosalie was such a sweet lady who will be missed by all who knew her. May she rest peacefully in the arms of angels and may your memories help ease your pain. Please know you are in my heart and in my prayers. Dolores Livsey

