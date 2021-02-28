Menu
Rose A. CURTIN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
CURTIN - Rose A.
(nee Lauricella)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest February 21, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Curtin and Nickolas Fino; devoted mother of Michael (Linda) Fino and Gary (Janine) Fino; cherished grandmother of Gary (Kim) Fino and Michael Fino; adored great-grandmother of Kelsey and Peyton Fino; loving daughter of the late Sebastian and Josephine Lauricella; dear sister of Claire (late Cesar) Tucci and the late Mario "Barney" (late Theresa) Lauricella and Angeline Lauricella; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, (March 7) from 2-6 PM. Prayer Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
7
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences, I´ve gotten to know Rose the past few years and will miss our chats each morning.
Cindy
March 1, 2021
Michael, Gary and the Fino family, I was so sad to learn of Aunt Ro´s passing. I´m sure you know how much I loved her. She was a special Aunt and ever so special to me. I will remember her always with love. You are all in my prayers. Love, Rita
Rita Fumerelle
February 28, 2021
Michael, Gary and the Fino family, So saddened at the news of Aunt Ro´s passing. I have wonderful memories of her and Uncle Nick. Aunt Rosalie was such a sweet lady who will be missed by all who knew her. May she rest peacefully in the arms of angels and may your memories help ease your pain. Please know you are in my heart and in my prayers. Dolores Livsey
Dolores Livsey
February 28, 2021
Dear Michael and Gary Your mother was a great and beautiful lady. She was always there to give a helping hand. I´m so glad we shared good times around her kitchen table that I will never forget. She loved her family. Your cousin Sharon
Sharon Burke
February 28, 2021
