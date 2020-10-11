Menu
Rose DiPELINO
DiPELINO - Rose (nee Pera)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 9, 2020. Wife of the late Anthony F. DiPelino; devoted mother of Angela (Bruce) Epolito, Francine (Jeffrey) Tringali and Diane (Sam) Macchia; cherished grandmother of Andrea (Richard), Rachel (Scott), Lee, Anthony T. (Catherine), Dana and Anthony M.; loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Angela Pera; dear sister of the late Anthony (Late Anna) Pera, Mary (Late Leonard "Tooch") Torchia, Jennie (Late Anthony) Barbera and Ann Pera; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and relatives at The Chapel at Crosspoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, on Wednesday morning from 11-11:30 AM, a funeral service will immediately follow. A private service to be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
The Chapel at Crosspoint
500 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville, New York
Oct
14
Funeral service
The Chapel at Crosspoint
500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, New York
