GARACZKOWSKI - Rose M. (nee Campbell)
March 25, 2022, daughter of the late John and Margaret Campbell. The one and only true love of Lee Garaczkowski. Married nearly 50 years, and he would have loved for 50 more. Rose had the most beautiful smile and was truly loved by all who knew her. She recently had seen a couple of road signs that said, "Men Working" and "No Shoulders", she looked at me and asked, what holds up their heads then? I know she is with Jesus now, for He too was the love of her life. She was a beautiful Christian woman, who led me and many more to Jesus Christ and salvation. She is survived by her sons, Sean and Aaron Woods, whom she loved dearly. As well as four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, also many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2022.