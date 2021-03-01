GRISTMACHER - Rose Marie (nee Lombardo)
February 27, 2021, age 93. Our beloved mother went home to be with her loving husband Robert Gristmacher; she is survived by her children Bernice (late Dick) Rutzen, Suzanne (late Bob) Zglinicki, Robert F. (Marilyn) Gristmacher and Sharon (James) Foeller; also survived by her loving sister Sarah (late Tony) Pecoraro; she has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose Marie memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.