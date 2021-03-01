Menu
Rose Marie GRISTMACHER
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
GRISTMACHER - Rose Marie (nee Lombardo)
February 27, 2021, age 93. Our beloved mother went home to be with her loving husband Robert Gristmacher; she is survived by her children Bernice (late Dick) Rutzen, Suzanne (late Bob) Zglinicki, Robert F. (Marilyn) Gristmacher and Sharon (James) Foeller; also survived by her loving sister Sarah (late Tony) Pecoraro; she has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose Marie memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Mar
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Aunt Rosie´s Family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss! Aunt Rosie was truly one of a kind. I remember as a child the fun I had playing Canasta with her at Uncle Joe´s house on Easter. She was truly a beautiful, loving, caring and fun woman. Take comfort in knowing that she is now in Heaven in God´s loving embrace. Love, Angelina
Angelina Lombardo
March 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you all. Rest in peace Rose.
Dave and Cheryl Chapin
March 1, 2021
I'll remember our last meeting and the kiss and big hug. Say hi to my uncle Bob
Diane Harter
March 1, 2021
