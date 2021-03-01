To Aunt Rosie´s Family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss! Aunt Rosie was truly one of a kind. I remember as a child the fun I had playing Canasta with her at Uncle Joe´s house on Easter. She was truly a beautiful, loving, caring and fun woman. Take comfort in knowing that she is now in Heaven in God´s loving embrace. Love, Angelina

Angelina Lombardo March 4, 2021