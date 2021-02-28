GROMACKI - Rose Ann
(nee Scinta)
Of East Amherst, NY, entered into rest on February 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis P. Gromacki; loving mother of Richard Mancuso; cherished daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose Scinta; dear sister of the late Diane Scinta; caring aunt of Michael (Meredith) DeNisco. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 N. Forest Rd., Getzville, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.