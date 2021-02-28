Dear Dennis & Richie, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so very sorry for your loss! I worked with Rose Ann for some years at Rich's. She was a delight! Always a classy lady with a great sense of humor! (I also worked at the Research Institute where Richie worked for a very short time). She always lit up when she'd speak of you both! I could see it in her eyes how much she loved and adored you both! God bless you both during this difficult time! Barbara (Hicks) Sanchez Overbrook, OK

Barbara Sanchez March 9, 2021