Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Ann GROMACKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GROMACKI - Rose Ann
(nee Scinta)
Of East Amherst, NY, entered into rest on February 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis P. Gromacki; loving mother of Richard Mancuso; cherished daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose Scinta; dear sister of the late Diane Scinta; caring aunt of Michael (Meredith) DeNisco. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 N. Forest Rd., Getzville, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Church
1700 N. Forest Rd, Getzville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
We will always remember Rosanne for the good times and laughs we shared. However most of all, we remember her smile.
Bob and Rosanne Cascio
Friend
February 22, 2022
Dear Dennis & Richie, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so very sorry for your loss! I worked with Rose Ann for some years at Rich's. She was a delight! Always a classy lady with a great sense of humor! (I also worked at the Research Institute where Richie worked for a very short time). She always lit up when she'd speak of you both! I could see it in her eyes how much she loved and adored you both! God bless you both during this difficult time! Barbara (Hicks) Sanchez Overbrook, OK
Barbara Sanchez
March 9, 2021
Dennis so very sorry to hear about Rose Ann. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Burt & Debbie Mirti
March 5, 2021
Dennis, We are so sorry for you loss. Our prayers go out to you. May you feel the love and presence of God during this difficult time.
Tom and Kristina Elmer
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry for both of you to lose your Wife and Mom.She was a beautiful lady who loved her family so much!May her memory be eternal!Prayers and thoughts be with you both!6
Joanne Mancuso Hamilton
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Den.
Tom Marfurt
Friend
March 2, 2021
Rest In Peace rose Ann. I will never forget our weekly dates at the salon and long talks at the shampoo bowl. I´m very sorry for your loss Dennis and Richie. I know how much you guys meant to her, as she talked about you guys every visit she had with us. She was one of my favorite clients. Im so lucky to have had the pleasure to know her.
Michaela Pirk
March 1, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Rose Ann when she worked at Jewish Family Service and I served on the agency´s board of directors. She was a wonderful person to work with and I am very sorry for your loss.
Karen Zakalik
March 1, 2021
Hello Dennis, our condolences. Best wishes to you!
Jim Gould
March 1, 2021
Dennis. So sorry to hear of Rose Ann's passing. We shared many good times and good memories. We will pray for both you and her during this difficult time.
Bob and Rosanne Cascio
March 1, 2021
Dear Dennis & Richie, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so very sorry for your loss! I worked with Rose Ann for some years at Rich's. She was a delight! Always a classy lady with a great sense of humor! (I also worked at the Research Institute where Richie worked for a very short time). She always lit up when she'd speak of you both! I could see it in her eyes how much she loved and adored you both! God bless you both during this difficult time!
Barbara (Hicks) Sanchez
March 1, 2021
Den, So very sorry for your loss. I know what you´re experiencing. Cherish the memories and they will help during this awful time. Take care.
Ron Maziarz
March 1, 2021
Den & Richie, we are so so sorry about the loss of Rose Ann & your Mom. Our hearts are broken & filled with sadness. Rose Ann was a spectacular friend to the Parisi family. She had so much class with everything she did. We will all miss her tremendously! Remember all the good times we had and all the laughs we shared as they are too many to count. God Bless her soul and God Bless Den & Richie. The Pic below is from a 2009 Sabres game! Rose Ann was a beautiful person!
Joseph, Cheryl & Christina Parisi
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Take care, Dennis.
Ron Zolnowski
February 28, 2021
Dennis, so so sorry, many memories and laughs. Rest in peace Rose Ann, my prayers for all.
Ray Coniglio
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results