Rose M. HECKT
HECKT - Rose M.
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 98, on September 11, 2021. Daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Frost) Heckt. Sister of the late John (late Ann), Mary, Joseph (late Mary Ann), James (late Anna), Edward and Thomas Heckt. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica, Thursday, October 7th, at 9:15 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to "The Cause for the Canonization of Father Baker". Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:15a.m.
Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica
NY
