JORDAN - Rose L. (nee Collins)

December 1, 2020. Wife of the late William Jordan, Jr.; mother of the late William Jordan, III; survived by three daughters, three sisters and many relatives and friends. Visitation on Tuesday 4-7 PM at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St., and on Wednesday 10-11 AM at Deliverance Temple, COGIC, 177 Sherman St., where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Due to COVID-19 attendance will be limited, face masks are required both at the funeral home and church.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.