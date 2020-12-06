Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose L. JORDAN
JORDAN - Rose L. (nee Collins)
December 1, 2020. Wife of the late William Jordan, Jr.; mother of the late William Jordan, III; survived by three daughters, three sisters and many relatives and friends. Visitation on Tuesday 4-7 PM at the VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME, 2549 Main St., and on Wednesday 10-11 AM at Deliverance Temple, COGIC, 177 Sherman St., where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Due to COVID-19 attendance will be limited, face masks are required both at the funeral home and church.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vandercher & Dick Funeral Home
2549 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Deliverance Temple, COGIC
177 Sherman St
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Deliverance Temple, COGIC
177 Sherman St
Funeral services provided by:
Vandercher & Dick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.