Rose C. LaMACCHIA
Lombardo Funeral Home
LaMACCHIA - Rose C.
(nee Torre)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of Peter LaMacchia; loving daughter of late Philip and Josephine Torre; dear sister of the late Salvatore (late Sarah) Torre; cherished aunt to ten nieces and nephews; also survived by many family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Gregory the Great R.C. Parish, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville on Thursday morning at 10:30 o'clock. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great R.C. Parish
200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville , NY
