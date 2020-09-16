CROUT - Rose M. (nee Poremba)

September 12, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late William Crout; dearest daughter of the late Charles and Mary Poremba; loving mother of Paula Walk (Bob), Charlene (Edward) Hughes, Michele Dunn (Jim), Michelle (Jay) Krzanowicz and the late Raymond J. Ostrowski (Susan); cherished sister of Charles, James (Elaine), Stanley (Lynn), John (Tina) Poremba; grandmother of Kathleen (Mike) Marcezin, Gary, Charlene Ostrowski (Josh), Jennifer, Jaclyn (Sean), Kristin (Mark), Edward (Angela), Andrew Hughes, Kacie Dunn, Colton and Savanna Krzanowicz; great-grandmother of Michael, Melanie, Madelyn, Kennedy and Jordan; survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, on Friday 4-8 PM. Please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation is required at all times. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma (please assemble at church). Rose was a devoted fan of the Buffalo Bills, Elvis and enjoyed trips to the casino and loved attending and watching Polka Buzz. Flowers are gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.