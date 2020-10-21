Jankowski - Rose M.
October 15, 2020; devoted mother of Michelle Jankowski, Billiejo (Justin) Bachert, Jacob Parker, and Lynn Ann Parker; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by five brothers, two sisters, nieces, and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St., (Corner South Ogden) Friday from 6-8 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.