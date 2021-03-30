MANGANELLO - Rose M.
(nee Zambito)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Manganello; devoted mother of Sharon (Art) Bernhard and Gary (Anne-marie) Manganello; cherished grandmother of Chaney (Weston) Eldridge, Carmen Manganello and Arthur Daniel Bernhard; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Marianna Zambito; dear sister of Mary (late Frank) Zambito, Anna (late Leo) Tringali, late Fanny (late Tony) Sardina, late Josephine (late Charles) LaVerde, late Antoinette (late Joseph) Valenti and the late Theresa (late Vincent) Caito; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road at 10:00 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Private family interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.