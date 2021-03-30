Menu
Rose M. MANGANELLO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MANGANELLO - Rose M.
(nee Zambito)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Manganello; devoted mother of Sharon (Art) Bernhard and Gary (Anne-marie) Manganello; cherished grandmother of Chaney (Weston) Eldridge, Carmen Manganello and Arthur Daniel Bernhard; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Marianna Zambito; dear sister of Mary (late Frank) Zambito, Anna (late Leo) Tringali, late Fanny (late Tony) Sardina, late Josephine (late Charles) LaVerde, late Antoinette (late Joseph) Valenti and the late Theresa (late Vincent) Caito; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road at 10:00 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Private family interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Road , NY
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon, You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Meg Villa
March 30, 2021
condolences to the family, may she rest in peace. frank/sadie carbone
franklin/SADIE (ABRAHAM)CARBONE
March 30, 2021
Sharon so sorry to hear about your mother´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Don Griffith
March 30, 2021
Sharon, sorry for your loss
Donald Fabiano
March 30, 2021
