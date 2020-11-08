PAA - Rose Marie (nee Pajak)
November 6, 2020, of Cheektowaga, at age 78. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Paa; devoted mother of Kimberly (Andrew) Roberts and Shawn Paa; loving grandmother to Nathan, Emma, Grace, and Hannah; dear sister of the late Ronald (Cindy) Pajak; sister-in-law of Gary (Diane) Paa; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.