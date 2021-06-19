MILITELLO - Rose Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021. Daughter of the late Daniel and Mame (DiVito) DiRosa. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Militello. Dearest mother of the late Donna (Sacco) Petracca, and step-mother to Donna (Militello) Bubar, Patricia (Militello)Evans, and the late Marylynn Militello. Loving grandmother to Teresa (nee Petracca) (Randy) Ivey. Step-grandmother to Erin, Courtney, Daniel, Caitlin, Christine, and Lynn. Rose was a cherished great-grandmother to many, and an aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sister to the late Anthony DiRosa, Nicholas DiRosa, John DiRosa, and Jane (DiRosa) Esposito. Rose loved to devote her life to family, friends, and countless hours volunteering at Sisters Hospital and the Catholic Church. Close friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10 AM, the Newman Center at UB. It is located at 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst.
Simply stated, if more people we came in daily contact with were to be as sweet , compassionate ,caring and kind as our (Aunt) Rose, what a much better world we would live in. She will always be cherished, always be remembered, and always be loved by all those that she touched. I love you and miss you ,but know that your happy now back with you're family . Antkne
Anthony Giambra
Family
June 22, 2021
There are no words to express what a wonderful woman Rose was, My Life will forever be changed without her in it. She brought Joy to not only to me, but to every person who met her. She was sweet, fun & generous. She saw and lost so much in her 100 years, but always kept a positive outlook on life. Her deep Faith and amazing family kept her strong through her long life. Farewell my sweet Rose, I love you, I miss you, I will see you again my dearest friend....
Donna Young
June 21, 2021
My condolences to the Militello family. Friend of Pete Scaccias here. I am sure he would send a condolence to Rose. I miss him greatly and I know he had some great friends. I am at Brothers Senior Apartments now. Take care during this difficult time for your family
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
June 19, 2021
My dear friend Rose! I cherish our times together and all we shared.
My sincere condolences to all Rose´s family.
Diane Fiebelkorn
Friend
June 19, 2021
We will miss you Aunt Rose We will always cherish the beautiful memories forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Sweet Aunt