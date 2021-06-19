There are no words to express what a wonderful woman Rose was, My Life will forever be changed without her in it. She brought Joy to not only to me, but to every person who met her. She was sweet, fun & generous. She saw and lost so much in her 100 years, but always kept a positive outlook on life. Her deep Faith and amazing family kept her strong through her long life. Farewell my sweet Rose, I love you, I miss you, I will see you again my dearest friend....

Donna Young June 21, 2021