MINGOIA - Rose M.
(nee Paulo)
Passed away on March 13, 2021 after a brief illness with Covid. She was born April 12, 1925 in Elmira, NY to the late Achille and Nancy (Spaziani) Paulo. Rose was predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy) Mingoia; sisters, Mary Monfuletho, Angeline Crowley, Blanche Stelmach; brothers, Sylvester Paulo, Albert Paulo, Dominick Paulo, August Paulo, Lewis Paulo, Ermen (Bonnie) Paulo, and Richard (Carol) Paulo. She is survived by her beloved niece, Ella (late Sebastian) Terrana and her children, Jeneen (Craig) Mackay, Lisa (Scott) Bindemann, Joseph Terrana, Edward (Monika) Terrana and their children, along with many other nieces, nephews, and their families; her very dear friends Olivia (late James) Bolognese Kenneth and Shirl Coolbaugh of Elmira, NY, Anthony and Kim Sarro, Mena Colose, Diane Runfola, Carole Guzzetta, Dee Gray of Amherst, NY. Rose was known affectionately for her strength and determination; she will be forever loved and missed by those that knew her. Family and friends are invited to call at the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.), Tonawanda, NY, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held there Thursday, March 18 at 11 AM and the committal and interment will follow in Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Rose with a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. On behalf of Rose's family and friends, many thanks to Meals on Wheels, Care Takers, Mobile Primary Care, the nurses and staff from the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville and anyone else that helped care for Rose. Those wishing may share their condolences and light a Candle of Memory online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.