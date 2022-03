RODGERS - Rose Lucrecia

(nee Thomas)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 11, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Friday, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.