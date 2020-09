SCAROZZA - Rose (nee Tope)

September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic H. Scarozza; dear mother of Robert Scarozza, Patricia (late David) Dommer and late Anthony (Carrie) Scarozza; also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of late Josephine (late Marty) Blasio, Jean (late Gaetano) Mazza and John Tope. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish 135 N. Ogden St. Buffalo, NY 14206 Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 12 noon. Please assemble at Church. Masks are required. Interment Services Private. Arrangements by MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.