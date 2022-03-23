SPOTH - Rose Mary
(nee Daigler)
March 21, 2022, age 84, beloved wife of the late Donald Spoth Sr.; devoted mother of Donald Jr., Daniel, Michael, Alan (Julie) Spoth and Dulce (Jose) Velazquez; loving grandmother of AJ, Stephen, Tristan, Valencia Spoth, Stephen (Cailey) Stoeckl and Chelsea (John) Monhien; dear sister of the late Frank (Theresa) Daigler and Barbara (Jerome) Lester; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10 AM, at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Rd. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 or Good Shepherd R.C. Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.