Rose Mary SPOTH
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
SPOTH - Rose Mary
(nee Daigler)
March 21, 2022, age 84, beloved wife of the late Donald Spoth Sr.; devoted mother of Donald Jr., Daniel, Michael, Alan (Julie) Spoth and Dulce (Jose) Velazquez; loving grandmother of AJ, Stephen, Tristan, Valencia Spoth, Stephen (Cailey) Stoeckl and Chelsea (John) Monhien; dear sister of the late Frank (Theresa) Daigler and Barbara (Jerome) Lester; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10 AM, at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Rd. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 or Good Shepherd R.C. Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd R.C. Church
5441 Tonawanda Creek Rd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences at this difficult time. Rosie was a wonderful person and a pillar of the community. I had the privilege of knowing her my entire life as a relative, neighbor and friend. She was genuinely interested in our personal lives and well-being, and like a second mother to many of us. Rosie will be greatly missed.
John Donner
March 23, 2022
