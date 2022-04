SUTTER - Rose Ann

(nee Muffoletto)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest December 25, 2021, age 70. Beloved wife of Jerry J. Sutter; loving mother of Jerry Jr. and James (Kim) Sutter; sister of Michael (Marcy) Muffoletto, Lucile (Chris) Militello, Kathleen (late Bernard) Sheppard and the late James Muffoletto and Mary Ann (Howard) Toy; grandmother of Lily and Paige. Rose Ann lived and loved her life in faith. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10 AM, in St. John Paull II Parish, Lakeview Road, Lake View, NY. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.