WOLFE - Rose (nee Gembala)
Age 84, of Granby, CT formerly of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Wolfe, Sr. passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born May 4, 1936, in Buffalo, NY, daughter of the late Leo and May (Tyranski) Gembala. Rose lived in Depew, NY for over 40 years before moving to CT to be closer to her family. She was a member of the Local Teamsters Union in Buffalo for many years before working at Day Spring Enterprises and then retiring. She loved her cats. She is survived by her son, Daniel J. Wolfe, Jr and his wife Laura of Granby, CT; a brother, Leo Gembala, Jr of FL; a sister, Christine Paul of MS; and a several nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Gembala. Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In memory of Rose please donate to: SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. HAYES-HULING & CARMON FUNERAL HOME, have care of arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfunealhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.