Roseann D. ADORNETTO
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 3, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Carmelina Adornetto; dear sister of Charles (Dina) Adornetto and the late Rita M. LaFornara; adored aunt of Joseph LaFornara, III and Anthony LaFornara; cherished great-aunt of Alyssa LaFornara; favorable niece of Maria DeStefano and Anna Sodaro. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Monday, 10 AM-12 PM, with a Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
