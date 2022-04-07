I am going to miss you Aunt Roe, you always made me feel loved by you and Uncle Angelo. My mother adored you as you did her. Now you don´t need the phone to hear "Hi Roe it´s Lucy" now you can see her and talk to her and the rest of our family up there. RIP sweet Aunt, I will miss you . Until we meet again...love you

Christine Gaczewski Family April 6, 2022