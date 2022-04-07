I´m like wow. I´m in shock I did not expect this. Jodi has always been good to me and Julie seems cool. I as a mom and fellow taurean know it is because a TAURUS raised her. Sweet red haired jazzy little lady. Enjoy Paradise I am sure you will visit. Peace.
Stephanie
Friend
April 6, 2022
Thank you Roseann for welcoming me to Rizzo family .I love you! I miss you so much sweet R.i.P
Frantz
April 6, 2022
I am so happy that I got the opportunity to spend some time with you when I visited. You were always welcoming, kind and loving to me. Whenever I´m singing anything from Phantom it will be to you I hope you will be listening. Until we meet again....
Nancy Frascs
Friend
April 6, 2022
Jodi and family, I'm heartbroken for you girls about your Mom passing, my deepest condolences
Dee Dileo
Other
April 6, 2022
To my sweet neighbor and friend for many years, you always had a smile on your face and encouraging words when I needed them the most, and the best coffee too! I am so happy you are reunited with Angelo again, he loved you so very much. Until I see you in Heaven, I won´t forget how kind and generous you were. Love you always Ro!
Donna Marie Entrevia
Friend
April 6, 2022
Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. I am keeping you close in heart and prayer for your loss of your beloved mother.
I'm sure my mom is already talking her ear off. =)
My condolences,
Debbie
Debbie DeCarlo
Friend
April 6, 2022
My sincere condolences to you all and your family.
Karen
Karen Robinson/Sciandra
Family
April 6, 2022
I am going to miss you Aunt Roe, you always made me feel loved by you and Uncle Angelo. My mother adored you as you did her. Now you don´t need the phone to hear "Hi Roe it´s Lucy" now you can see her and talk to her and the rest of our family up there. RIP sweet Aunt, I will miss you . Until we meet again...love you
Christine Gaczewski
Family
April 6, 2022
Mom, this is an oldie! I look like you! We miss you so much already but I am so thankful for a peaceful ending. You showed me just how strong you really were! Until we meet again Mom.
Jackie
April 6, 2022
This women was a 2nd Mother to me...she had class...Great words of wisdom...and advice that was worth accepting. Got me hooked on Lifetime movies and 90 Day Fiance (of which I never thought I would even stay tuned to such shows). Fly High Rosie...reunite with Ang...he has been waiting a long time for his "Ro". Thank You for all you did for me...I will miss you...this is not Good bye...it is I will see you later. You.
Mary C. Martino
April 6, 2022
she was a wonderful person. loving and caring to everyone. she will be missed greatly. R I P aunt roe
donna and nick
Family
April 6, 2022
You were my Super Human* typo correctiom mom and my **Earthly journey**..
Jodi Rizzo
Family
April 6, 2022
Mom, I never thought this day would come. You were my suoer human! I am happy that you are finally at peace and reunited with Dad and other loved ones, but I'm not sure how to finish my eartly journey without you! Gianna Rose will miss her Grammie! We all will. You were my kind, sweet mama! My Rosie Posie! I love you beyond this world here. My heart aches. Please watch over us and help me move on.
Jodi Rizzo
Family
April 6, 2022
I had the sweet pleasure of knowing Rose ! She was a wonderful ,loving lady. I will miss her dearly! My prayers and condolences go out to her family