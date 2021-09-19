Menu
Roseann RUSINEK
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
RUSINEK - Roseann
Of Buffalo, NY, September 15, 2021, at age 72. Loving daughter of the late Anthony Sr. and Stella Rusinek; dear sister of Frank (late Mary) Rusinek, Phyllis (late Ronald Sr.) Rhinesmith; Anthony (Judy) Rusinek, Deborah (Kevin) Quinn and the late Antoinette (Fred) Czerniejewski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Monday, 4-7PM. Funeral Service will take place immediately following visitation at 7PM. Private interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Sep
20
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kolano Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My husband, Brian O'Malley works at the group home that Rose was a resident. I am so sorry for your loss. She has such a beautiful smile. May you find comfort that she was well taken care of by the dedicated staff. She will be missed. Prayers for family.
Jean Campbell
Other
September 20, 2021
