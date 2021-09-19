RUSINEK - Roseann
Of Buffalo, NY, September 15, 2021, at age 72. Loving daughter of the late Anthony Sr. and Stella Rusinek; dear sister of Frank (late Mary) Rusinek, Phyllis (late Ronald Sr.) Rhinesmith; Anthony (Judy) Rusinek, Deborah (Kevin) Quinn and the late Antoinette (Fred) Czerniejewski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Monday, 4-7PM. Funeral Service will take place immediately following visitation at 7PM. Private interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.