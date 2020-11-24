Menu
Roseann TERRAGNOLI
TERRAGNOLI - Roseann
(nee DiBenedetto)
Age 55, of North Tonawanda, on November 23, 2020, went to join her older siblings and father after a battle with cancer. Roseann worked as a medical assistant at DeGraff and Millard Filmore Suburban Hospitals. She loved music, art, gardening, and baking. Family was very important to her. Partner of Gerald Terragnoli; beloved mother of Amanda Terragnoli, Vincent Terragnoli, and Tabatha Kress; daughter of Rosalind (Pavlish) DiBenedetto and the late Joseph DiBenedetto; sister of Linda DiBenedetto, and the late Maria DiBenedetto and the late Kenneth DiBenedetto; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdandHamp.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.
