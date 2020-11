TERRAGNOLI - Roseann(nee DiBenedetto)Age 55, of North Tonawanda, on November 23, 2020, went to join her older siblings and father after a battle with cancer. Roseann worked as a medical assistant at DeGraff and Millard Filmore Suburban Hospitals. She loved music, art, gardening, and baking. Family was very important to her. Partner of Gerald Terragnoli; beloved mother of Amanda Terragnoli, Vincent Terragnoli, and Tabatha Kress; daughter of Rosalind (Pavlish) DiBenedetto and the late Joseph DiBenedetto; sister of Linda DiBenedetto, and the late Maria DiBenedetto and the late Kenneth DiBenedetto; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdandHamp.com