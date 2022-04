Canton - Rosemarie

87, of New Port Richey, FL passed away December 25, 2021. She was born January 14, 1934 to parents, Dominic and Beatrice Ricotta. She is survived by her three children. Christopher (Jodi) Canton, Craig (Pam) Canton and Celeste (Christopher) Downing and her sister Marilyn Antos. She will be greatly missed by her loving friends and family.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.