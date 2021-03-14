Cummins - Rosemarie A.
(nee Kromer)
March 11, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sr.; dearest mother of Hope (Richard) Santonocito, Raymond Jr. (Debbi), Sheila (Joseph) Wolfer, Lisa (Joseph) Isch, Brian (Leslie) and Craig Cummins cherished grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 21; dear sister of Louis "Chip" Kromer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.