Rosemarie A. CUMMINS
Cummins - Rosemarie A.
(nee Kromer)
March 11, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Sr.; dearest mother of Hope (Richard) Santonocito, Raymond Jr. (Debbi), Sheila (Joseph) Wolfer, Lisa (Joseph) Isch, Brian (Leslie) and Craig Cummins cherished grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 21; dear sister of Louis "Chip" Kromer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Condolences and prayers to to family.
Robert Mootry
March 19, 2021
Hope, Rick, and the entire Cummins family, my thoughts & prayers are with you all during this very difficult time! Please let me know if I can do anything, or help in any way! Love you all! Joe Panara
Joe Panara
March 15, 2021
Aunt Rosemarie will be forever remembered as a loving, kind and wonderful lady. Rest in peace.
Ralph Huber
March 15, 2021
