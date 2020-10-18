McNeil - Rosemarie
(nee McKnight)
Of West Seneca, NY. October 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Richard McKnight and the late Jane L. Faulkner; adored wife of the late Samuel; cherished mother of Samuel D.A., the late Brett V. (Julie) and the late Phelicia M. McNeil; loving grandmother of Kamron, Logan and Samuel D.A. II McNeil and Tony, Susan and Michael Horton; dearest sister of Susan (late Thomas) Holmes, the late Francine Anwi and the late Samuel C. McKnight. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will greatly miss Rosemarie's wisdom, guidance and strength through life. Rosemarie dedicated time to CAO Head Start Academy, St. Gerard's School and Church, St. Lawrence School, and Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.