Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemarie McNeil
McNeil - Rosemarie
(nee McKnight)
Of West Seneca, NY. October 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Richard McKnight and the late Jane L. Faulkner; adored wife of the late Samuel; cherished mother of Samuel D.A., the late Brett V. (Julie) and the late Phelicia M. McNeil; loving grandmother of Kamron, Logan and Samuel D.A. II McNeil and Tony, Susan and Michael Horton; dearest sister of Susan (late Thomas) Holmes, the late Francine Anwi and the late Samuel C. McKnight. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will greatly miss Rosemarie's wisdom, guidance and strength through life. Rosemarie dedicated time to CAO Head Start Academy, St. Gerard's School and Church, St. Lawrence School, and Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.