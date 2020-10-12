PETERS - Rosemarie

(nee Pillittere) "Marinda"

Went to the Lord on October 10, 2020, age 82, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of 57 years, to Ethan; devoted mother of Justine Gorham, Alan (Tanja) and Lisa Marie; cherished grandmother of Jessica (James) Cannata, Alan Michael Peters, William Schultz, Rebecca O'Brocta and Patrick O'Brocta; dear sister of late Russell (late Rene), late Vincent (Joan), late Joseph (late Joan), late David (Terri) and the late Phyllis (Sam) Greco; also survived by nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was a lifelong volunteer at Sisters of Charity Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban, St. Joseph Hospital and Harris Hill Nursing Home. She also worked for those with disabilities including Corporate Board Secretary and President of The Parents Group at Southeast Works (People Inc.) and the Partnership for the disabled operating a concession at Rich Stadium. She also ushered at the Lancaster Opera House for many years. Rosemarie was a member of the Lancaster Seniors and the Altar and Rosary Society at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Family, cruising, travel and gaming brought much joy in her life. No prior visitation. A Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Bowmansville at a future date with Inurnment at the church cemetery. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 12, 2020.