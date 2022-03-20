Menu
Rosemarie STARNES
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
STARNES - Rosemarie
(nee Ryszka)
Of West Seneca, NY. March 16, 2022. Beloved mother of Paula (Richard) Swanson and Loretta (Thomas) Lee; cherished grandmother of Nathan (Veronika) Lee, Katie (Tony Glick) Lee, Megan Swanson, Richard (Jenny Lancaster) Swanson; great grandmother of Veronika, Rosie, Katie, Lily, Max, Derek, Austin and Ivy; dear sister of Lorrie (late Nils) Gunnersen, Ellen (late Lenny) Wlodarczyk, Al (late Ruth) Ryszka and Anne (late Tom) Jacobs; survived by many nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was a dedicated teacher for the Lackawanna School District for many years, an avid golfer, lover of animals, accomplished watercolorist and a devoted Bills fan. Family will be present Tuesday 10 AM- 12 noon at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Prayer Service will be held immediately after. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to SPCA of Erie County and Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Prayer Service
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
