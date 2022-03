STARNES - Rosemarie(nee Ryszka)Of West Seneca, NY. March 16, 2022. Beloved mother of Paula (Richard) Swanson and Loretta (Thomas) Lee; cherished grandmother of Nathan (Veronika) Lee, Katie (Tony Glick) Lee, Megan Swanson, Richard (Jenny Lancaster) Swanson; great grandmother of Veronika, Rosie, Katie, Lily, Max, Derek, Austin and Ivy; dear sister of Lorrie (late Nils) Gunnersen, Ellen (late Lenny) Wlodarczyk, Al (late Ruth) Ryszka and Anne (late Tom) Jacobs; survived by many nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was a dedicated teacher for the Lackawanna School District for many years, an avid golfer, lover of animals, accomplished watercolorist and a devoted Bills fan. Family will be present Tuesday 10 AM- 12 noon at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Prayer Service will be held immediately after. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to SPCA of Erie County and Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com