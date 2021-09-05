SZTUKOWSKI - Rosemarie Ann

March 8, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Rosemarie was formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Wife of Fred Sztukowski of 49 years; mother of Jonathan and wife Kelly; grandmother of Jocelyn and Nathan; mother of Jeffrey and wife Kathryn; and grandmother of Parker and Ethan; and mother of Justin Sztukowski. Daughter of the late Casimer and Wanda Izydorczak; and sister of Casimer and wife Elaine Izydorczak. Rosemarie was an active member with the Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars and also active with the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion. "GaGa Rose" loved time with her four grandchildren, active at her Church, an avid reader, enjoyed camping, evenings at the Siesta Key shore and enjoyed Polish music. Anyone who knew Rose loved her smile, caring for others and just one in a trillion beautiful friendly person. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 10, at 12 PM at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY. Rosemarie will be returning to her home in Sarasota, with her husband and both will be buried in the future at the Western New York National Cemetery. Rest in Peace my love, you are missed by all. Just a note, GET THE SHOT, Rosemarie would be alive today if it was available to her.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.