RoseMarie TABACZYNSKI
TABACZYNSKI - RoseMarie (nee Bartkowiak)
November 19, 2020, age 81, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Tabaczynski; dearest mother of late Robert J., Camille R. Tabaczynski and Michele M. (late Ronald M.) Reinard; dear grandmother of Ronald M. Reinard Jr. and Daniel R. Tabaczynski; great-grandmother of Isaac, Ronald III and Bruce; daughter of the late Stanley and Rose Bartkowiak; sister of the late Stanley and the late Anthony Bartkowiak; best friend of Squirt, late Joanie, Beatrice, Linda, Amber, Chloe and Alexis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 22nd, from 2-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM and from St. John Gualbert Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
85 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225-2920
Nov
23
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
85 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225-2920
Nov
23
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John Gualbert Church
