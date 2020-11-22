TABACZYNSKI - RoseMarie (nee Bartkowiak)

November 19, 2020, age 81, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Tabaczynski; dearest mother of late Robert J., Camille R. Tabaczynski and Michele M. (late Ronald M.) Reinard; dear grandmother of Ronald M. Reinard Jr. and Daniel R. Tabaczynski; great-grandmother of Isaac, Ronald III and Bruce; daughter of the late Stanley and Rose Bartkowiak; sister of the late Stanley and the late Anthony Bartkowiak; best friend of Squirt, late Joanie, Beatrice, Linda, Amber, Chloe and Alexis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 22nd, from 2-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM and from St. John Gualbert Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.