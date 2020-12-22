TRAPPER - Rosemarie E.
(nee McPartlin)
Of Cortland, NY, formerly of Amherst, NY, December 20, 2020. Wife of the late William J. Trapper; daughter of the late Howard W. and late Marie Kiener McPartlin; dear mother of Suzanne M. Trapper (JoAnn M. Stoddard) of Homer, NY and Jacqueline D. (William H.) Heyde of Wilton, CT; loving grandmother of Keith C. and Kelly Heyde, both of Maryland. Funeral and entombment are private at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service when family and friends can gather is planned for the spring of 2021. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Rosemarie was a volunteer for the Theodore Roosevelt site and the Buffalo Zoo docent doing tours and taking animals out to schools in the Zoomobile. Rosemarie was a great Buffalonian through and through, never missing a televised Buffalo Bills game. Memorials to the Carmelite Monastery, 74 Carmel Rd., Buffalo 14214 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.