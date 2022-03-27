COYLE - Rosemary (nee Gallagher)

February 22, 2022, wife of the late James E. Coyle; dearest mother of Mary Anne (Mark) Flowers, Colleen (Kelly) Dalli and the late James Coyle and late Charlene Turner; loving grandmother of James (Christine), Jacob, Jonathan Flowers, Erik Turner, Elizabeth, Marissa, Aleena and the late Rachel Dalli and six great-grandchildren; sister of the late Dorothy (William) Klimowicz and Eileen Gallagher; also survived by her special caregiver, MaryJane Kruszynski. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Hamburg, NY. Memorials may be made to the American Juvenille Diabetes Assn. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-1620.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.